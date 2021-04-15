In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the bill.

It now says helping identifying on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming’’ will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800).

Story continues below advertisement

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris in November to denounced the initial provision that was making it illegal to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.

Advertisement

Opponents say the new draft still remains vague and subject to interpretation by police officers. They also fear it will have an impact on people trying to fight police abuse and discrimination by taking and publishing pictures and videos.

Macron’s government said the law is needed to better protect police amid threats and attacks by a violent fringe and increasing harassment on social media.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday praised the “compromise” that lawmakers have found on the text. The bill also gives more autonomy to local police and extends the use of surveillance drones, amid other measures.

Story continues below advertisement

The French branch of Amnesty International warned on Twitter about the “dangers” to civil liberties and denounced “generalized surveillance practices.”

The text would “write into the law vague provisions that could allow abusive and unfair legal proceedings,” the rights group said.