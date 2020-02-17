Further protests have been called for Thursday, but, in a sign of the relative weakening of the unions, a call for a metro strike on Monday was largely ignored.

Polls continue to show a majority of the French public are in favor of the strikes and are critical of the government’s handling of the reform system.

AD

The changes would simplify the complex pensions system, which some parts of the workforce fear will result in lower pensions. Macron’s government had wanted to raise the age for full retirement by two years to 64 but eased off the move after the strikes, which began early December and ran six weeks.