Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

What’s happening now: The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

What happens next: The full House of Representatives will vote on impeachment sometime next week. If the House impeaches Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate will hold a trial in January. Here’s how the Senate trial might work.

How we got here: A whistleblower complaint led Pelosi to announce the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed. After two weeks of public hearings in November, the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which held its own hearings. Pelosi and House Democrats announced the articles of impeachment against Trump on Dec. 10.

Stay informed: Read the latest reporting and analysis on impeachment proceedings here.

Listen: Follow The Post’s coverage with daily updates from across our podcasts.

Want to understand impeachment proceedings better? Sign up for the 5-Minute Fix to get a guide in your inbox every weekday. Have questions? Submit them here, and they may be answered in the newsletter.