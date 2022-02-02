Eslinger is herself a trailblazer. As a law student, she was denied the right to serve as a page in the South Carolina Senate based solely on her gender, and she successfully sued to overturn that policy. Eslinger spoke with The Associated Press days after the White House confirmed that Childs, now a federal judge in South Carolina, was under consideration for the vacancy on the nation's highest court created by the impending retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.