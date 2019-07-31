Linda McMahon, who until recently was head of the Small Business Administration, gave $1 million this year to President Trump’s endorsed super PAC, which she now chairs. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The super PAC backing President Trump collected nearly $9 million in the first half of the year, with the vast majority of its funds coming from just 10 wealthy donors who gave six- and seven-figure sums, according to information released by the group Wednesday.

The huge contributions to America First Action highlight how Trump has reversed his stance on big money since the 2016 campaign, when he attacked his rivals for leaning on super PACs financed by large contributions.

This time, his campaign has officially endorsed America First Action as its “approved” super PAC, which along with an affiliated nonprofit America First Policies raised $17.8 million in the first half of 2019, the organizations said.

Meanwhile, Priorities USA, a Democratic effort focused on defeating Trump in 2020, raised $23.4 million through the first half of the year, the group announced Monday.

Unlike candidate campaign committees, which can only accept donations of up to $2,800 per donor for each election, super PACs can accept unlimited sums, including from corporations. They are prohibited from coordinating directly with campaigns and parties, but in practice have increasingly come to serve as extension of a political candidate’s operation.

The biggest donor to America First Action so far this year was Los Angeles developer Geoffrey Palmer, who gave $2 million.

Linda McMahon, who until recently served as administrator of the Small Business Administration and now chairs the super PAC, contributed $1 million.

McMahon said in a statement that her goal is to “ensure we have every dollar we need to crush President Trump’s enemies.’’

[Independent Democratic effort to defeat Trump raises more than $23 million, group says]

Other million-dollar donors to the pro-Trump super PAC this year include casino executive Cherna Moskowitz and Dick and Liz Uihlein, who founded a shipping supply company, Uline.

In the last race, Trump repeatedly complained about the role of big-money donors, suggesting his opponents were beholden to their largest contributors.

“ They’re in total cahoots with their [super] PACs, which they’re not allowed to be,” Trump told The Washington Post in October 2015. “They’re all in total cahoots. They put their friends in there. One good thing about me: I’m not.”

The America First operation raised $10 million less in the first half of this year than the previous six months, when the super PAC and nonprofit together pulled in $27.7 million, an official said. At the time, the group was active in the 2018 midterms.

Officials said the pro-Trump groups are on track this year to exceeding their fundraising goals, noting that they had received contributions from more than 11,000 donors.