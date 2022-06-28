G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

BERLIN — Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new “ climate club “ for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.
Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others’ imports.
Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”
He said details of the planned climate club would be finalized this year.
___
