Countering China is fast becoming a central element of Biden’s foreign policy, despite extensive trade ties and hopes for cooperation to combat climate change and other priorities.
But some of the leaders Biden is seeing for the annual Group of Seven nations are less eager to prod Beijing over its labor practices, and it was not clear whether Biden could persuade them to fully back his proposal to call out China for its use of forced labor, including of the Uyghur ethnic and religious minority.
“This is not about making countries choose between us and China; this is about offering an affirmative, alternative vision and approach that they would want to choose,” a senior U.S. official told reporters. “So, what we are promoting is a confident, positive agenda focused around rallying other countries that share our values on the issues that matter most.”
The official was one of two who briefed reporters about the initiatives on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to discuss the details on the record.
Biden was “pressing his fellow leaders for concrete action on forced labor to make clear to the world that we believe these practices are an affront to human dignity and an egregious example of China’s unfair economic competition,” the second official said.
“ … [I]t’s an expression of our shared values to make clear what we won’t tolerate as the United States and as a G-7. So we think it’s critical to call out the use of forced labor in Xinjiang and to take concrete actions to ensure that global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor,” the official said.
“And the point is to send a wake-up call that the G-7 is serious about defending human rights and that we need to work together to eradicate forced labor from our products.”
Germany, which exports millions of cars to China, is among the G-7 members with a skeptical view on how hard to push China on some human rights questions. And Italy signed a 2019 memorandum of understanding with China to join its “Belt and Road Initiative,” the sprawling infrastructure development project that the G-7 is now attempting to blunt.
The G-7 leaders are expected to announce an initiative that would offer other nations clearer alternatives to Chinese offers of road and other infrastructure development that come with a hitch.
The “Build Back Better for the World” infrastructure development plan proposes millions in partnership with private industry to offer nations in Africa, Asia and elsewhere options to say no to China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road program. The Chinese initiative is a top priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China is not a member of the G-7, which is meeting this year after the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Competition with China is a subtext to the three-day G-7 session here, where Biden is meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. Biden, making his first foreign trip as president, will see many of the same leaders again next week for a summit of NATO nations. He ends his trip with a leader-to-leader meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The White House announced Saturday that the Putin meeting, which takes place Wednesday in Geneva, will include a larger working session and a smaller one, but will not include a joint news conference by the two leaders.
The format is important because of recent history. President Donald Trump dismissed aides and even a notetaker from some sessions with Putin, raising alarm about what was discussed. His deferential performance during a news conference with Putin at a summit in Helsinki in 2018 was widely considered a low moment in his presidency.
“We expect this meeting to be candid and straightforward and a solo press conference is the appropriate format to clearly communicate with the free press the topics that were raised in the meeting — both in terms of areas where we may agree and in areas where we have significant concerns,” a White House statement said.