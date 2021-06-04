Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement. But Greenberg’s cooperation — as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz’s — may escalate the potential legal and political liability facing the firebrand Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle.
Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusation of wrongdoing and has said repeatedly he will not resign from Congress.
Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, will be sentenced in Orlando on Aug. 19. A federal judge accepted his guilty pleas on Thursday.