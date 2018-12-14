The sharply divergent views that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband hold of President Trump played out in public again on Thursday night, with George Conway calling Trump a liar on Twitter after his wife defended him on television.

Kellyanne Conway sparred with host Chris Cuomo during an extended segment on CNN in which she steadfastly insisted that Trump had not directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to break the law by buying the silence of two women who say they had sexual relationships with him.

In the segment, during which Cuomo and Conway repeatedly interrupted one another, Conway sought to downplay the significance of a tape recording that suggests Trump was aware of a payment being made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

She also sought to explain away Trump’s comment to reporters on Air Force One in April that he was unaware of a payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

George Conway apparently didn’t come away convinced of the president’s truthfulness.

“Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”— why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors?” Conway, a lawyer, wrote on Twitter.



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station in Washington the day before President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The former personal lawyer to which Conway was referring is John Dowd, who was quoted in Bob Woodward’s book “Fear” questioning Trump’s credibility in colorful fashion. Dowd has disputed the account.

George Conway, who has become a regular critic of his wife’s boss, also weighed in with an op-ed in The Washington Post that published online Friday morning. The headline: “Trump’s claim that he didn’t violate campaign finance law is weak — and dangerous.”

In the piece, which Conway wrote with two other lawyers, he argues that a federal campaign-finance case against Trump would be much stronger than the one brought in 2011 against John Edwards. Edwards, a former senator from North Carolina, was put on trial related to a payment by his supporters to a woman with whom he had an extramarital sexual relationship.

George Conway was back on Twitter on Friday morning, reacting to an interview of Cohen on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

During the interview, Cohen told host George Stephanopoulos that his past loyalty to Trump had been a mistake.

“I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty,” Cohen said.

“Truer words were never spoken,” George Conway said in response.