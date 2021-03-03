Democrats were determined to try again, as they control the White House, Senate and House. The measure that passed the House last summer on a 236-to-181 vote was reintroduced last month by Reps. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.).

The legislation would ban chokeholds, end racial and religious profiling, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants. It also contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court. One proposal long sought by civil rights advocates would change “qualified immunity,” the legal doctrine that shields officers from lawsuits, by lowering the bar for plaintiffs to sue officers for alleged civil rights violations.

President Biden praised the bill on Wednesday in a virtual call with House Democrats. The White House said Monday that it supports the legislation and that the president “looks forward to working with the Congress to enact a landmark policing reform law.”

“To make our communities safer, we must begin by rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the people they are entrusted to serve and protect,” the White House said. “We cannot rebuild that trust if we do not hold police officers accountable for abuses of power and tackle systemic misconduct — and systemic racism — in police departments.”

Republicans have argued that the legislation’s federal mandates go too far and would weaken the ability of officers to do their job. In a narrower proposal of their own last year, Senate Republicans left intact the “qualified immunity” standard; the legislation failed to advance in the Senate, where it needed 60 votes to proceed.

The House bill also faces the likelihood of a filibuster and other significant obstacles in the evenly divided Senate. Still, Bass said Democrats are full of “renewed hope that this bill will be signed into law.”

“Last summer, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand change that ends police brutality, holds police officers accountable and calls for transparency in our system of policing,” Bass said in a statement upon reintroducing the bill. “Due to inaction, more than 100 unarmed people have been killed or brutalized by police since then. … Never again should an unarmed individual be murdered or brutalized by someone who is supposed to serve and protect them.”

The vote was originally expected to take place Thursday, but was moved up by House leaders after the Capitol Police warned that a militia group may be plotting to breach the Capitol.

Democrats noted Wednesday that the consideration of the bill comes 30 years to the day after the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King. They also underscored the urgent need for the federal government to address the issue of police reform.

Incidents of police brutality “create instability within communities, and the longer the federal government waits to act or delays in acting, the more instability we potentially have within communities,” said a senior House Democratic aide, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue. “The weather’s getting warm, the George Floyd trials are coming up, and it’s important the federal government sends a message that it intends to act in this area and not delay.”