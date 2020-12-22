Trump gave a full pardon to George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to his 2016 campaign who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its Russia investigation.
Papadopoulos in 2017 agreed he had misled the FBI about his interactions with a London-based professor who claimed Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival, in the form of thousands of emails. In 2018, Papadopoulos served his 14-day prison sentence.
But the onetime energy adviser, 33, later actively sought a pardon to expunge his record and bolster his post-conviction claims that he had been unfairly targeted by the U.S. authorities, including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III — allegations that echoed Trump’s own grievances against the Mueller probe.
Trump also pardoned Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who had worked with Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in work related to Ukraine and pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller’s team.
The president has now used his powers to personally intervene and grant clemency in multiple cases Mueller brought against his former advisers. In November, he pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his dealings with a Russian diplomat, though he later sought to withdrew that plea. In July, the president commuted the sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of seeking to impede a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and sentenced to 40 months in prison.
Trump’s other pardons on Tuesday included grants of clemency to former Republican members of congress Steve Stockman, Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins.
He also pardoned four military contractors convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007.