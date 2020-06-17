Former president George W. Bush is scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser with four Senate Republicans facing tough reelection battles, including two that represent states President Trump lost in 2016.

The June 30 fundraiser is being hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, according to an invitation obtained by the Center for Responsive Politics. Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, confirmed the invitation’s veracity. A spokesman for the NRSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The four Republican senators who will appear at the event are Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Martha McSally (Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.). Attendees who contribute $2,800 can attend a general virtual event with Bush and the senators, while those who make a donation of $25,000 can attend a VIP virtual roundtable.

Trump lost the presidential vote in Maine and Colorado in 2016.

The event comes as public polls show Trump is facing increasingly tough reelection odds and as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic as well as nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Since leaving office in 2009, Bush has hit the campaign trail only sparingly — and usually behind closed doors. He headlined fundraisers in 2018 for the Senate bids of McSally in Arizona and now-Sen. Mike Braun (R) in Indiana and also hosted events for GOP candidates in Florida and Texas.

Bush is not the only former president to headline a fundraiser this month: Former president Barack Obama will hold an online event next week to raise money for the campaign of his former vice president, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.