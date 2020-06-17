The four Republican senators who will appear at the event are Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Martha McSally (Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (N.C.). Attendees who contribute $2,800 can attend a general virtual event with Bush and the senators, while those who make a donation of $25,000 can attend a VIP virtual roundtable.
Trump lost the presidential vote in Maine and Colorado in 2016.
On June 30th former President George W. Bush will be a special guest at a @NRSC fundraiser benefitting endangered Senators Thom Tillis (N.C.), Cory Gardner (CO), Martha McSally (AZ) & Susan Collins (ME).— Political Party Time (@PolPartyTime) June 17, 2020
A $25,000 contribution gets a “roundtable” with Bush and the senators. pic.twitter.com/YG9fPNimLa
The event comes as public polls show Trump is facing increasingly tough reelection odds and as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic as well as nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Since leaving office in 2009, Bush has hit the campaign trail only sparingly — and usually behind closed doors. He headlined fundraisers in 2018 for the Senate bids of McSally in Arizona and now-Sen. Mike Braun (R) in Indiana and also hosted events for GOP candidates in Florida and Texas.
Bush is not the only former president to headline a fundraiser this month: Former president Barack Obama will hold an online event next week to raise money for the campaign of his former vice president, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.