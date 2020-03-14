The move follows a decision on Friday by election officials in Louisiana to delay that state’s primary from April 4 to June 20. And the Wyoming Democratic Party announced this week that it would do away with the in-person portion of its caucuses, scheduled for April 4, and instead encourage voters to participate by mail, dropping off ballots on March 28 and April 4.
Early voting for Georgia’s primary began March 2, and nearly 280,000 voters have already participated in that capacity.
Four states have primaries scheduled for Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. These states announced jointly that their contests would proceed as planned, pointing to guidance from public health officials who have declared voting safe if best practices are followed.