But Kemp has not been swayed by Trump’s lobbying or pressure from prominent conservatives, who had pushed for Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) — a key Trump supporter throughout the House impeachment inquiry — to be picked.

Instead, Kemp in recent days stood by his decision to select Loeffler, with Republican operatives in the state and nationally describing the choice as the governor’s attempt to broaden the party’s appeal with suburban women in 2020, when both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be contested.

The governor planned an announcement Wednesday.

Loeffler, in her prepared remarks, rejected the criticism of her conservative record, arguing that she is closely aligned with Trump and his policies.

“I haven’t spent my life trying to get to Washington,” she said in prepared remarks provided to The Washington Post in advance by a person familiar with them. “But here’s what folks are gonna find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative. Pro-Second Amendment. Pro-military. Pro-wall. And pro-Trump. I make no apologies for my conservative values, and will proudly support President Trump’s conservative judges.”

Loeffler, who has faced questions about whether she is an opponent of abortion, said she is “strongly pro-life and believe the abortion-on-demand agenda is immoral.”

She said that once she takes the seat in the Senate, she would vote for legislation imposing an abortion ban at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“Contrary to what you see in the media, not every strong woman in America is a liberal. Many of us are conservatives, and proud of it,” she said.

Little has been previously known about Loeffler’s stances on policy. While she has been a fixture in Georgia’s business community — serving as chief executive of Bakkt, a financial services company, and as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream in the Women’s National Basketball Association — she has not been an outspoken political figure.

That uncertainty prompted an outcry among some conservatives once her name was circulated. They worry that Loeffler could be a “centrist businesswoman,” as Fox News host Sean Hannity asserted this week.

“Call [Kemp] now!” Hannity, a Trump ally, urged his audience on Twitter. “Why is he appointing Kelly Loeffler?”

Kemp has responded to those critics by saying the “idea that I would appoint someone” who is supportive of abortion rights or gun control or not fully supportive of Trump is “ridiculous.”

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

