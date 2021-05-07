Bottoms already had one challenger for the Nov. 2 election — Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore — and the incumbent mayor’s decision not to seek reelection is likely to attract several more candidates.
Bottoms, 51, who was elected mayor of Georgia’s capital in 2017, gained a national profile in the wake of last year’s unrest in major cities across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
Bottoms turned down a role in Biden’s Cabinet in December, saying she wanted to focus on the people of Atlanta.
Biden rewarded Bottoms for early support by hosting a virtual fundraiser for her last month. It was his first such event since taking office.
Bottoms wrote in her letter that she is “not yet certain of what the future holds.”
“It is my sincere hope that over the next several months, a candidate for mayor will emerge whom the people of Atlanta may entrust to lead our beloved city to its next and best chapter,” she wrote.