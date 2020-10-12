The images were reminiscent of Georgia’s problem-plagued June primary, when people waited for hours to cast their ballots because of reduced polling locations and a rocky rollout of new machines. On Monday, high turnout appeared to be largely driving the long lines, rather than technical problems.

In a sign of the enthusiasm, voters in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta, began queuing up as early as 4 a.m. — three hours before the polls opened Monday, and an unusually early start, officials said. In Fulton County, which encompasses metro Atlanta, officials said there was “very high turnout,” with lines at almost every one of its 30 voting locations and two mobile sites.

At the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in west Atlanta, retired educator James Tyler, 69, stood near the back of a winding line at 9 a.m. He said he was prepared to wait all day if that’s what it took, and tried to think of a line that long he had seen in his decades of voting.

“I remember seeing long lines when I lived in Dallas during Reagan’s first election,” said Tyler. “But that was on Election Day.”

Tyler came armed with snacks, a jacket and a book to help pass the time. Minutes later, rain began to fall in the parking lot where he stood with hundreds of other eager voters.

The wait times in Georgia on the first day of early voting reflect similar trends across the country, as voters have sought to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day amid fears about exposure to the coronavirus and mail delays that may complicate the delivery of absentee ballots.

Half of all likely voters say they plan to vote early — a significant shift from previous years, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll. A majority of likely voters supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to vote early, while a majority of likely voters supporting President Trump plan to vote on Election Day.

Dozens of early-voting locations opened in metro Atlanta on Monday morning, including the arena where the National Basketball Association’s Atlanta Hawks play and one of the city’s best-known art museums.

Most will be open for three weeks of in-person voting, in addition to the option of voting by mail as well as on Election Day. Yet many saw lines snaking around corridors and through parking lots on Monday, leading to wait times of several hours.

Voters who were the first to arrive at the main elections office in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta, reported a wait time of up to five hours, and many of the nine early-voting sites reported more than an hour’s wait, officials said. While lines diminished slightly as the day continued, several sites still had substantial wait times.

Temporary glitches with voting machines at Georgia’s largest early voting site, at State Farm Arena, led to delays there, with some voters posting on social media that problems with the machines led to an additional hour in line.

“While early voting is going well overall, we are experiencing technical issues at @StateFarmArena that are causing delays in voting at that location,” Fulton County officials posted Monday morning on Twitter. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Technicians are on-site to help address the issue. Thank you for your patience.”

County officials said about an hour and half after the tweet that the voting machine issue was resolved.

Election officials in the metro Atlanta region and surrounding counties said while it is not unusual to see long lines on the first day of early voting, some locations had remarkably long waits.

In Gwinnett County, one location reported a four-hour wait time as of Monday afternoon.

“It’s not unusual for us to see a first-day rush for big elections,” said Joe Sorenson, Gwinnett County spokesman. “It’s also not unusual for lines to get longer each day during the last week of early voting.”