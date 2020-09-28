The winner must receive at least 50 percent of the vote under the Peach State’s special election rules. If none of the candidates reaches that threshold, then the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff on Dec. 1.
Lewis (D), who served more than three decades in Congress, died July 17 at the age of 80. He had pancreatic cancer.
Five Democratic candidates are running for the seat in the district, which leans heavily Democratic: Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College; Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta city council member who ran for mayor of Atlanta but lost; Barrington Martin II, who launched a failed primary challenge against Lewis for the seat in June a few weeks before Lewis’s death; Mable Thomas, a former Atlanta City Council member-turned-state representative; and Keisha Sean Waites, a former state representative.
An independent and libertarian are also running.
None of the candidates will appear on the ballot to fill Lewis’s seat when the new Congress is sworn in in January. In that contest, state Sen. Nikema Williams (D) faces Republican Angela Stanton-King, an author and television personality. Although given the makeup of the district, Williams is heavily favored to win.
Williams, 41, was first elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2017, and two years later, she became the first Black woman to chair the Georgia Democratic Party.
The House is scheduled to be out of session for much of October before Election Day and return for a few more weeks before the holiday break for the lame-duck session. That makes the term of Tuesday’s winner among the shortest stints in Congress.