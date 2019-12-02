The formal announcement from the Georgia governor is expected later this week, but not Tuesday because officials do not want news of the Loeffler pick to interfere with Isakson’s farewell address, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Isakson announced in August that he would step down from the Senate, where he is serving his third term, on Dec. 31 because of health concerns.

Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders during the impeachment inquiry. The president praised Collins in a tweet midflight to London earlier Monday, where Trump is traveling for NATO’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“Great job by @RepDougCollins of Georgia over the weekend in representing the Republican Party, and myself, against the Impeachment Hoax!” Trump tweeted Monday.

