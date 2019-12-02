Georgia businesswoman Kelly Loeffler is expected to be tapped later this week to the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), according to an official briefed on the decision — defying allies of President Trump who had publicly lobbied for Rep. Douglas A. Collins to be selected.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). A spokeswoman for Kemp did not immediately return a request for comment.

The formal announcement from the Georgia governor is expected later this week, but not Tuesday because officials do not want news of the Loeffler pick to interfere with Isakson’s farewell address, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Isakson announced in August that he would step down from the Senate, where he is serving his third term, on Dec. 31 because of health concerns.

Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders during the impeachment inquiry. The president praised Collins in a tweet midflight to London earlier Monday, where Trump is traveling for NATO’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“Great job by @RepDougCollins of Georgia over the weekend in representing the Republican Party, and myself, against the Impeachment Hoax!” Trump tweeted Monday.