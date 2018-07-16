Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, responds to Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s remarks about his office’s role in the investigations of sexual misconduct complaints, which took place at two Massage Envy clinics, during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15 in Atlanta. Cagle says that Kemp is diverting accountability for the complaints when “it is (Kemp’s) responsibility.” The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has endorsed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican primary runoff to succeed him.

Deal made the endorsement Monday in Atlanta, calling Cagle the “the best one to continue” the work he started as governor.

The key endorsement, from a governor seen as leading the state on a path to economic prosperity, comes at a pivotal time for Cagle. He is locked in a contentious runoff battle with Secretary of State Brian Kemp that will be decided July 24.

Kemp has made a late surge in the polls since releasing more of a secret recording in which Cagle can be heard saying he backed what he called “bad public policy” for political gain.

The winner faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

