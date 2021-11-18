However, a medical panel formed by the public defender’s office said Thursday that Saakashvili’s health is deteriorating and that he should be transferred from the prison hospital to a civilian clinic where he can be adequately treated. The panel said Saakashvili is suffering kidney and neurological problems.
Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013 for Ukraine and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison. He was arrested Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia in the run-up to national municipal elections, aiming to support opposition forces.