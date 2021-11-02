An engineer who grew wealthy before running for office, Raffensperger recounts in his book the struggle in Georgia that followed Biden's narrow victory, including death threats texted to his wife, an encounter with men who he says may have been staking out his suburban Atlanta home, and being escorted out of the Georgia capitol on Jan. 6 as a handful of right-wing protesters entered the building on the same day many more protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.