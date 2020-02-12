Sen. Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, claiming control of the party’s left wing. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg came in second, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota surged to a third-place finish after a weaker showing in Iowa. Former vice president Joe Biden is already in South Carolina, a state where he remains a front-runner, if a wounded one. And Democrats appear to have a long and potentially divisive contest ahead of them.

The candidates: Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael F. Bennet dropped out Tuesday, bringing the field down to nine: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); billionaire activist Tom Steyer; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

