“I first met Mike when I was searching for ways to fight against the dangerous gun laws that ripped my son from my life,” McBath said in a statement. “Mike gave grieving mothers like me a way to stand up and fight back. Nobody running for president has done more for the gun violence prevention movement than Mike.”
McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, 17, was killed in 2012 by a white man at a Florida convenience store parking lot after refusing to turn down rap music playing from a car. The shooter, Michael Dunn, fled the scene and never called police. He was later convicted of first-degree murder.
“She showed that gun safety can help Democrats flip red districts to blue, and that’s what I’m working to do all over the country in this campaign,” Bloomberg said in a statement accompanying the endorsement. “As president, I will work with her to pass stronger common-sense gun safety laws that the vast majority of Americans support.
McBath was a major beneficiary of Bloomberg’s largesse in her congressional campaign. A group co-founded and significantly funded by Bloomberg, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, spent $1.25 million to elect McBath, according Federal Election Commission records.
In total, Bloomberg spent $115 million of his own money in the 2018 election cycle to elect Democrats, including about $44 million on House races. Several Democratic members of Congress he helped elected have also endorsed his presidential campaign.
Bloomberg spent $2.2 million to elect Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), $2.2 million to elect Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and $4.5 million to elect Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.). All three members have endorsed Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.
Bloomberg’s endorsement adds another black Democrat to his campaign effort, which depends heavily on winning non-white voters to earn enough delegates to claim the Democratic nomination.
He has also been endorsed by Washington Mayor Murial Bowser, Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Little Rock, Ark., Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Shreveport, La., Mayor Adrian Perkins.