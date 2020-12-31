Perdue’s campaign said he tested negative for the virus on Thursday, but “following his doctor’s recommendations and the CDC guidelines,” he and his wife would quarantine. The statement did not identify the person connected to the campaign who was diagnosed.

The runoff elections are on Tuesday, and Perdue had several campaign events scheduled for the final sprint, including a rally in Dalton, Ga., with President Trump on Monday. Perdue’s campaign could not be immediately reached for comment with details on how long he’d be absent from the campaign trail.

Control of the Senate rests in the hands of Georgia voters in the Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine two seats. (The Washington Post)

In a statement on Twitter, Perdue said he and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign. Still, he has attended several rallies in which attendees did not adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, including a Trump rally in Valdosta. Perdue typically wears a mask at campaign events, in contrast to many who attend.

In November, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), the other Republican in the Senate runoffs, isolated herself after getting a positive result and then an inconclusive test the next day. She returned to actively campaigning a few days later.

The Georgia runoffs pit Perdue and Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. At stake is control of the Senate. If Democrats win they’d control the upper chamber with Vice President Kamala D. Harris holding the tie breaking vote.

A pair of wins in Georgia would allow President-elect Joe Biden to enact a more aggressive agenda in his first four years. But if even one of the Republicans win, the GOP would have a bulwark to Democratic control.