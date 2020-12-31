The runoff elections will take place Tuesday, and Perdue had several campaign events scheduled for the final sprint, including a rally in Dalton, Ga., with President Trump on Monday. Perdue’s campaign could not be immediately reached for comment with details on how long he would be absent from the campaign trail.

Control of the Senate rests in the hands of Georgia voters in the Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine two seats. (The Washington Post)

In a statement on Twitter, Perdue said he and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign. He has attended several rallies in which attendees did not adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, including a Trump rally in Valdosta. Perdue typically wears a mask at campaign events, in contrast with many who attend.

On Wednesday, Perdue’s campaign announced on Twitter that he had made his 100th stop on his reelection bus tour. Perdue is wearing a mask in most of the posted photos showing him next to others, but the images show lax adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety principles by some attendees, including some people sitting or standing near Perdue with masks under their chins or noses, or with no masks at all. In one picture, a mask-wearing Perdue poses in front of his campaign bus with a woman not wearing a mask.

In November, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the other Georgia Republican in the Senate runoffs, isolated herself after getting a positive result and then an inconclusive test the next day. She returned to active campaigning a few days later.

The Georgia runoffs pit Perdue and Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. At stake is control of the Senate. If Democrats win, they will control the upper chamber, with the new vice president, Kamala D. Harris, holding the tie-breaking vote.

A pair of Democratic wins in Georgia would allow Joe Biden to enact a more aggressive agenda as president. If just one of the Republicans win, the GOP will have a bulwark to Democratic control.