Georgian court rejects ex-president's appeal for release

MOSCOW — A court in Georgia on Monday rejected an appeal for former president Mikheil Saakashvili to be released from prison on health grounds.

Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president in 2004-13 and led the so-called Rose Revolution protests that drove the previous president out of office, left for Ukraine after the end of his second term. He was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison.