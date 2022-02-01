In northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, the celebrity of Republican U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to bring in big money for her and her challengers. Greene raised nearly $1.2 million, giving her more than $3.5 million in cash. Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers raised more than $1.3 million but spent most of it, raising his cash pile to $1.5 million. Democrat Holly McCormack raised $634,000 but spent an even larger share than Flowers, increasing her cash on hand to $178,000