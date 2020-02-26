Alarmed over the U.S. stock market slide and furious at criticism that his government’s response has been slow and inept, Trump spent some of the 36 short hours he was in India getting virus updates by phone and in person. He brought up the issue unbidden during a closing news conference Tuesday, and tweeted in defense of the U.S. response as he flew home Tuesday night.

From Air Force One, Trump quoted a foreign affairs commentator, Gordon G. Chang, as saying on Fox News that “U.S. acted on the Coronavirus very, very quickly.”

Trump was also watching the Democratic debate as he flew home.

Moderators for the CBS News debate Tuesday night in South Carolina noted a new warning from the Centers for Disease Control that Americans should expect outbreaks of the virus in their communities.

Candidate Mike Bloomberg, a Trump nemesis, blamed the president directly.

“The president fired the pandemic specialist in this country two years ago,” the former New York mayor said. “There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded the CDC.”

The CDC warning was clearly on Trump’s mind as he headed home.

“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon,” but turned out to be the correct decision,” he tweeted.

“No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way!”

India has also not yet recorded a death from the rapidly spreading respiratory infection. The country reports three cases of the virus, a fraction of the number in the United States, despite proximity and economic links to China, the source of the infection.

Trump spoke before more than 100,000 people at an open-air rally Monday that was the main attraction of his two days in India. The crowd was double or more the size of most of his biggest U.S. gatherings, and was the kind of mass gathering in tight quarters that makes infectious disease experts squirm.

The president, who called the practice of shaking hands “barbaric,” engaged in that very practice at about a dozen other events here.

“I’m not a big fan of the handshake. I think it’s barbaric. I mean, they have medical reports all the time. Shaking hands, you catch cold, you catch the flu. You catch this, you catch all sorts of things. Who knows what you don’t catch?” Trump said on “Later Today” in 1999.

Trump is known to thrust out his hands for a pump of sanitizer after any hand-to-hand contact. An aide carries a bottle at all times, according to former administration employees.

Trump has said he washes his hands as often as possible, and is known to do so before every meal, doctors’ advice that not everyone follows.

“One of the curses of American society is the simple act of shaking hands, and the more successful and famous one becomes the worse this terrible custom seems to get,” Trump wrote in a 1997 memoir, ““Trump: The Art of the Comeback,” written with Kate Bohner.

“I happen to be a clean hands freak. I feel much better after I thoroughly wash my hands, which I do as much as possible.”

Trump called himself a “germaphobe” in 2017, when, as president-elect, he refuted unsubstantiated rumors of a sexual encounter in Moscow years before.

Trump directed his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to leave the room when Mulvaney coughed during an interview the president did last year with ABC News.

“If you’re going to cough, please leave the room,” Trump said during the lengthy interview.

He shook his head as he warned Mulvaney, “You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”

Mulvaney did not accompany Trump on his India trip and was replaced on short notice by a deputy. Mulvaney was apparently not feeling well.

Trump seemed awed by the vastness of India, and energized by the warm reception he received. He praised the country’s economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and predicted a bright future of closer trade ties with the United States. He said nothing about the country’s lack of success in combating infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and leishmaniasis.

“This is a tremendous country. It’s 1.4 billion, probably, at least. The most people,” Trump said at his news conference here Tuesday. China is actually the world’s most populous country.

“And it’s a tremendous market and they really like us, and I think they like us more now than they’ve ever liked us, frankly. We have a terrific — a really great relationship between the Prime Minister and myself. So we’re going to be doing a lot of things.”

Trump then pivoted to the coronavirus outbreak, defending the U.S. response as “very well under control in our country” even before he was asked about it.

“We have very few people with it,” and those who are ill are all recovering, Trump claimed.

He said he had discussed the global outbreak with his Indian hosts.

“And at this moment, India doesn’t have much of a problem, they feel,” Trump said. “We certainly, it wasn’t expressed that they did, which is great And I think that whole situation will start working out. A lot of talent, a lot of brainpower is being put behind it,” he said.

Trump added that Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had criticized Trump’s $2.5 billion request to help combat the infection.

Answering a question about the U.S. response, Trump was confronted with his own past views on how to deal with the spread of infection. He had repeatedly criticized Barack Obama’s handling of the Ebola crisis in 2014, including a decision to bring an infected American home for treatment.

“Ebola patient will be brought to the U.S. in a few days — now I know for sure that our leaders are incompetent,” Trup had tweeted then, adding, “KEEP THEM OUT OF HERE!”

The United States opted to bring home nearly two dozen Americans who tested positive for the infection, most of them passengers on a cruise ship that became an incubator for the virus.

“By your own measure, does that mean that your government has been incompetent?,” a reporter asked Trump.

“There’s a big difference, in case you don’t know, between Ebola and coronavirus,” Trump responded tartly. “A big, big difference. It’s like day and night. And I felt that we should bring them back. They’re Americans. We should bring them back.”

After a back and forth that revealed a detailed and colorful presidential understanding of Ebola, (“the people would disintegrate,” he said) Trump again talked up his government’s response.

“As far as what we’re doing with the new virus, I think that — I think that we’re doing a great job,” he said.

It became clear as Trump spoke that he is tracking the spread of the virus country by country. He noted that he had recently spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose own handling of the crisis has been widely panned.

“He is very capable. The country is very capable. And it snuck up on him, but I think he’s going to do well,” Trump said.

“Now you see it’s going to South Korea, it’s going to Italy, and it’s going to other places. But I spoke to all of them. They’re all working very, very hard on it.”

After he left India, the government recommended against travel to Korea, Iran and Italy because of the spread of the virus.

With his India trip behind him, Trump faces the likelihood of an increase in U.S. infections in addition to the economic uncertainties.

He also faces a return to campaign politics, with a scheduled rally Friday evening in South Carolina. The North Charleston Coliseum seats about 14,000, some of whom will want to shake the president’s hand.

The infection is disrupting global supply chains, one of the reasons for market pessimism that sent the Dow more than 8 percent below its most recent high.

Moody’s Analytics predicted Wednesday that a global recession is likely if the infection becomes a pandemic, an outcome the financial analysis firm called uncomfortably high.

“The coronavirus has been a body blow to the Chinese economy, which now threatens to take out the entire global economy,” Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics Mark Zandi said.

Privately, Trump has become furious about the stock market’s slide, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A booming economy is perhaps Trump’s most powerful argument for reelection this year. He regularly invokes the stock market soar on his watch, joking that he has made financial geniuses out of regular Joes with a 401(k).

As Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews early Wednesday, after a nearly 18-hour journey home, European stock markets were trading lower and the outlook for the U.S. markets was similar.

His first tweet once on the ground was about the virus.

“Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon,” he wrote.

In a mark of the administration’s concern, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham followed up moment later.