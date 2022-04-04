“The German government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck said.

He said Gazprom announced it was withdrawing from Gazprom Germania but didn’t give details on the new owners, which violates German rules on reporting acquisitions.

He said the unit is “of paramount significance” to natural gas trade, transport and storage in Germany and also is active in Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The minister said officials have found out about an “indirect acquisition” of Gazprom Germania by entities called JSC Palmary and Gazprom Export Business Services LLC.

He said German law calls for his ministry to give permission for acquisitions of critical infrastructure by any non-European Union investor, but it’s unclear who is behind those companies. He also said the buyer ordered Gazprom Germania’s liquidation, which isn’t allowed before a purchase has been approved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was behind Gazprom’s move, which came amid tensions between Russia and Europe over natural gas deliveries.

Germany, which gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, is moving to reduce its dependence on Russian gas but has resisted calls for an immediate embargo on Russian energy imports.

This story corrects the name of one of the entities to JSC Palmary.

