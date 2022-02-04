Gazprom listed Schroeder among 11 nominees for its board of directors, to be voted on at its annual general meeting in St. Petersburg on June 30.
Schroeder’s involvement with the gas pipeline and stalwart defense of Russia have long drawn mixed reviews in Germany, even in his own center-left Social Democratic Party, which heads Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ new governing coalition. Under Scholz, Germany is pushing for diplomatic solutions to the current crisis but has refused to send weapons to Ukraine, annoying some allies.
In a podcast last week, Schroeder said he doesn’t think the Russian leadership has any interest in a military intervention in Ukraine.
“I very much hope that they finally stop the saber-rattling in Ukraine because what I hear there, also in the way of finger-pointing at Germany because of the sensible refusal to send weapons, sometimes takes the cake,” Schroeder said.
On Wednesday, the new chancellor was asked in an interview with ZDF television whether he is listening to advice from Schroeder.
“I haven’t asked him for advice and he hasn’t given me any either,” Scholz said. Asked about the message being sent by the ex-chancellor, he replied: “If I understand the constitutional order of the Federal Republic of Germany correctly, there is only one chancellor. And that is me.”