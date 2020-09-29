But it has set alarm bells ringing in Germany. Infection rates in Munich and some other cities have recently hovered around the mark of 50 new cases per 100,000 residents a week, a level that requires authorities to take action. Infection spikes are cropping up elsewhere, such as in the western town of Hamm, where a persistent outbreak has been linked to a wedding party.
“We mustn’t allow the virus to spread exponentially again in individual locations,” Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday. “We can sadly see where that leads with some of our European friends.”
Officials at Tuesday afternoon’s videoconference are expected to consider possible limits on the number of people attending private parties, among other issues. With infection rates varying across the country and state governments responsible for imposing and easing restrictions, it’s unclear whether they will agree on one-size-fits-all measures.
Germany has recorded more than 288,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with over 9,400 deaths — a toll one-fourth of Britain’s or Italy’s virus deaths.
___
