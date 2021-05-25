Alternative for Germany, also known by its acronym AfD, has drifted steadily to the right since its founding in 2013, drawing increasing scrutiny from the country's domestic intelligence agency.
Recent polls suggest the party can hope to match its 2017 election result, when it got 12.6% of the vote after campaigning heavily against immigration. It is currently the largest opposition party in parliament.
Weidel said AfD would focus its campaign on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy, claiming that measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus were “excessive.”
Germany’s restrictions were less strict than those in many of its European neighbors and it had fewer deaths per capita than other large countries such as France, Italy, Spain or Britain.