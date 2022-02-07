Last Monday’s early-morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country. Two men apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached animals in their van, investigators have said. They were arrested hours after the attack.
“We will not accept people downright celebrating the cold-blooded killing of our two police colleagues and mocking the victims,” said the regional government’s interior minister, Roger Lewentz.
Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.