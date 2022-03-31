It said that the new booster shot should be administered at least three months after the previous vaccination.

The German panel said that people who have received only a single shot of the four vaccines should start a new vaccination series.

And it added that recipients of other vaccines not cleared by the EU should in general start a new series with a vaccine European authorities have approved.

Scientists believe that mixing and matching vaccines prompts a better immune response.

The BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been the mainstay of Germany’s vaccination program. Three other vaccines using different technologies have been cleared for use in the 27-nation EU — the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax products.

The mRNA vaccines have shown to be better than others at protecting against newer variants like omicron.

