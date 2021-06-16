About 30 soldiers are being repatriated, and the main suspects face possible immediate dismissal from the military, Routsi said.
She said it was also discovered during the investigation that 569 rounds of ammunition had gone missing.
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has vowed to act firmly against extremism in the military. Last year, she disbanded a company of special forces in which she said a culture of right-wing extremism had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”