The investigation was closed in 1982. But in December 2014, the federal prosecutor’s office said it were looking at the matter again after a previously unknown witness surfaced.
On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said the witness’ indications that there may have been co-conspirators hadn’t been corroborated by the renewed investigation. They said they had failed to find any other solid evidence that others may have participated as accessories, instigators or accomplices in Koehler’s attack, though that possibility can’t entirely be ruled out.
The investigation also didn’t support the idea that members of any far-right groups were involved in any criminally relevant way in the attack, prosecutors said, but there is no question mark over Koehler’s own far-right motivation.
