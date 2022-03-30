At issue was the role of the party leadership in approving the “corona bonus” of 1,500 euros ($1,650) per person for employees at party headquarters and the leaders themselves. The bonus was meant to compensate for the inconvenience caused by working from home and by renovation works at the building.

The six-member leadership board included the party’s co-leaders at the time, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock. Habeck became Germany’s vice chancellor and the minister for economy and climate when the Greens joined Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new government in December. Baerbock is now Germany’s foreign minister.

Both stepped down from their party posts after joining the government, something that the Greens expect of government ministers. They were succeeded last month by a new leadership duo, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour.