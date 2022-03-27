That doesn’t necessarily have much to do with what has been a turbulent first 100 days for Scholz’s three-party coalition, during which Russia’s war in Ukraine prompted the chancellor to upend German defense policy and Germany to welcome large numbers of refugees. Germany also is grappling with a persistent wave of coronavirus infections, recently seeing over 200,000 cases per day.

All the same, it’s the first of three state elections within two months — all in regions currently led by CDU governors — that will help set the political tone for the coming year. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Saarland, located on the French border, is one of Germany’s smallest states with nearly 1 million residents. It has been run for the past decade by a coalition of the CDU and the Social Democrats.

This time, polls show Social Democrat Anke Rehlinger — the state’s deputy governor and economy minister since 2014 — as voters’ favored candidate. Center-right incumbent Tobias Hans is trailing.

The CDU’s new national leader, Friedrich Merz, is downplaying the significance of his party’s poll showing before Sunday’s vote, citing local factors.

“We have always been good in Saarland when the left was divided, and that is over now,” Merz said.