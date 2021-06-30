The declaration, aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two European powers after Britain left the European Union, said that “we affirm our commitment to the strategic unity of Europe and our joint unconditional commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.” It underlines that EU membership “remains a key reference point” for Germany and that Berlin supports cooperation between the EU and the U.K.
Germany has sought for years to gain a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, where the U.K. and EU partner France are permanent members, but so far has made little headway. The German-British statement vows to advance reform of the U.N.’s top body and says: “We support a new permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the Federal Republic of Germany.”
The statement comes ahead of Friday’s visit to Britain by Chancellor Angela Merkel. She plans to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his country retreat, Chequers, and Queen Elizabeth II will receive her for a private audience at Windsor Castle, Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.