Overall, Germany has taken in 1,519 migrants from Greece since April, including 150 children who had been left in need of emergency shelter after a series of fires destroyed the country’s largest refugee camp, Moria, on the island of Lesbos in September.
Included in that figure also are some of the 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — that Germany has said it will take from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece, the ministry said.
