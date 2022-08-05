Germany's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister, an epidemiologist by training who has led the country’s fight against COVID-19 since December, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Germany, like many other countries, has seen large — though recently declining — numbers of cases this summer as new subvariants of omicron drive infections.
The government said on Wednesday that some basic restrictions would remain in place during the coming fall and winter, when experts expect COVID-19 cases to rise again as people spend more time indoors.
___
