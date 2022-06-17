Germany's health minister urges voluntary use of face masks

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister urged residents and visitors to wear face masks indoors to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, but he acknowledged that current data doesn’t justify making mask use a legal requirement.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, said Germany was experiencing an expected increase in cases that amounted to a “summer wave.” The country has recently reported between 50 and 130 coronavirus-related deaths a day, according to official figures.
“I ask those who want to protect themselves or others to wear masks indoors,” Lauterbach, a member of the Social Democrats, told reporters in Berlin, noting that cases could continue rising over the coming months. “Voluntarily wearing masks needs to be a normality indoors.”
The dominant variant circulating in Germany is comparatively mild, and many residents are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are less at risk of serious illness, the health minister said.
“There is no need to to panic,” he said.
Lauterbach said the government was working on obtaining a broad supply of vaccines for the fall that would respond to all the main variants.
Citizens who are at risk, or who want to avoid endangering others, should consider getting a second booster shot, he added.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/covid-19-pandemic