The agenda is likely to include travel between the U.K. and European Union, as Merkel has been pressing EU leaders to impose stringent quarantine requirements on arrivals from Britain, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. Merkel says the measure is necessary to control the spread of the more contagious delta variant, now the dominant type of COVID-19 across Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to meet with Merkel as the chancellor makes a series of farewell trips before leaving her job. It is her 22nd visit to Britain since taking power in 2005.