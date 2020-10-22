Epstein was arrested last year on federal sex trafficking charges for alleged abuses of underage girls in New York and Florida, but he died by suicide in a Manhattan federal detention center before he could stand trial.

The newly unsealed documents stem from a defamation suit that Maxwell settled for an undisclosed sum in 2017 with one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged that she was forced to have sex with Epstein and his friends.

Maxwell’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giuffre has claimed that Maxwell recruited her to serve as a traveling masseuse for Epstein after spotting her working a summer job as a locker room attendant 20 years ago at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private Palm Beach estate. She has also alleged that Maxwell joined Epstein and her for sex while she was still a teen.

Despite the tooth-and-nail legal battle to keep the documents from public view, they contained no new major revelations about the Epstein matter.

However, they revealed Maxwell to have been a combative and loyal defender of Epstein, insistent at every turn that she was aware of no misdeeds by him and refusing to concede even basic information about their interactions.

The testimony took place eight years after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to hiring an underage prostitute and served more than a year in a Palm Beach jail. At the time of the 2016 deposition, Giuffre’s lawyer noted to Maxwell that over 30 underage accusers had given accounts of sexual contact with Epstein to the police.

Maxwell testified that she “never observed” Epstein have sex with a minor and was aware of no women who visited Epstein to give him massages who were under the age of 17, which she testified is the age required to perform massages under Florida law. She testified she believed documents showed that Giuffre was 17 at the time of her first encounter with Epstein, but she knew of no women who performed massages who were only 17 other than her.

“I’m not responsible for what Jeffrey does and I don’t always pay attention to what happens in the house. I’m very busy,” she testified at one point.

Asked if she ever “participated” in sex with Giuffre and Epstein, she said she “never ever at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey,” adding that Giuffre was a “an absolute total liar” and her claims “rubbish.”

A wealthy socialite whose high-powered friends have included Trump, Maxwell is the daughter of the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell.

During the 1990s, Maxwell and Epstein were romantically involved, according to court documents. She also was responsible for managing Epstein’s various households — including his Florida home. Epstein’s lawyers have told a Florida court that their romantic relationship ended amicably in 2000 but they remained friends.

At one point, Maxwell tried to explain why she stayed loyal to Epstein even after his 2008 guilty plea.

“I’m a very loyal person and Jeffrey was very good to me when my father passed away and I believe that you need to be a good friend in people’s hour of need,” she said. “And I felt that it was a very thoughtful, nice thing for me to do to help in very limited fashion which was helping if he had any issue with his homes, in terms of the staffing issues. It was very, very minor but I felt it was thoughtful in somebody’s hour of need.”