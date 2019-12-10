Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment of President Trump.

What’s happening now: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment on Tuesday morning against Trump, on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Here’s what that means.

What happens next: Later this week the House Judiciary Committee will meet to consider those articles. They will then be voted on, one by one, by the Judiciary Committee and then the full House. Here’s a guide to how impeachment works.

How we got here: A whistleblower complaint led Pelosi to announce the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed. After two weeks of public hearings in November, the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee met publicly with constitutional scholars and lawyers from the Intelligence Committee on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

