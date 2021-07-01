By all measures, Carlyle is a behemoth in the world of private equity, with 29 offices spread across five continents staffed by more than 1,800 professionals. The firm raised over $27 billion of new capital in 2020, according to its annual report. Despite what it described as a “difficult environment” because of the pandemic, Carlyle delivered distributable earnings of $762 million to its investors last year, its highest total in the past five years.