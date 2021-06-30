Masks are still required by federal law on commercial aircraft and in all indoor spaces at airports for everyone older than 2 years of age. Those who fail to mask up on planes are subject to civil fines, ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Most U.S. airlines also prominently include mask wearing as a requirement in their written terms of service when passengers purchase tickets, with verbal reminders issued during boarding and safety briefings. Those who refuse can be denied service and removed.