Because pandemic restrictions ban mass gatherings, delegates are casting ballots at nearly 40 polling sites across the state.
More than 53,000 Virginians successfully pre-registered as delegates. GOP officials rejected applications from roughly 700 would-be delegates. Virginia is the only state with an open-seat gubernatorial race this year.
Four candidates — Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin — all have a shot at winning the nomination in a race that where no clear favorite has been established.
Polling closes at 4 p.m. Saturday, but the party won’t even begin counting ballots until Sunday.
It may take several days to finish the count, which is complicated by ranked-choice voting and proportional representation that is awarded to each city and county.
Democrats will choose their gubernatorial nominee in a primary next month. Former governor Terry McAuliffe is the frontrunner in a field of five Democrats.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is barred from seeking reelection under Virginia’s term limit rules.