Mendoza is an “angel mom,” a term used by immigration restrictionists for mothers whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants. She has been a regular presence at the White House for events advocating limits on immigration and is on the campaign board of Women for Trump.

But earlier Tuesday, she promoted an anti-Semitic Twitter thread from a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory who claimed that in 1773, a Jewish goldsmith summoned other businessmen to his home and proclaimed that if they pooled their money, “it was possible to gain control of the wealth, natural resources, and manpower of the entire world.”

She apologized and deleted the thread after the Daily Beast and others publicized her tweet, but Mendoza in 2018 tweeted something similar about a wealthy Jewish family controlling the world: “The Rothschilds have used their globalist media mouthpiece to declare that Donald Trump is threatening to destroy the New World Order!”

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the president’s reelection campaign, confirmed that Mendoza’s video remarks were pulled from the convention lineup on Tuesday and that they will not run this week. But neither officials from the president’s campaign nor the Republican National Committee responded to a request for comment on how deeply — or whether — Mendoza had been vetted in advance of being assigned her speaking role.

The Trump campaign also did not respond to a request for comment on whether Mendoza would remain on the campaign board of Women for Trump.

“We are deeply troubled by Mendoza’s tweets and comments that trafficked in vicious anti-Semitic messages,” Matt Brooks, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said in a statement. “While we mourn the horrible loss of her son, her views clearly disqualify her from addressing the Convention. We are pleased that Convention officials took prompt action to make sure the Convention reflects who we are and our values as a party.”

Mendoza’s son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver whom she said was living in the United States illegally.

The QAnon conspiracy theory has gained traction in recent weeks. A backer of those views won the GOP nomination in a Georgia congressional district earlier this month, and the president has declined to disavow those views, saying supporters of the baseless theory are people who “supposedly like me.”

Adherents of the conspiracy theory believe Trump is secretly battling a cabal of “deep state” saboteurs who worship Satan and run a child sex-trafficking ring. The FBI has identified QAnon — which dates to at least fall 2017, when a self-proclaimed government insider identified as “Q” began posting on Internet message boards — as a potential domestic terrorism threat.

But Trump has professed ignorance about details of the theory. When told by a reporter at a White House news conference last week that the core of the QAnon view is that Trump was saving the world from a “satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” the president responded, “Is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?”

“I mean, you know, if I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to put myself out there,” Trump said. “And we are, actually. We’re saving the world from a radical-left philosophy that will destroy this country.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon supporter who is now the Republican nominee in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, is likely to be elected to Congress in November in the conservative district.

On Tuesday, Greene — dubbed a “future Republican Star” by Trump — tweeted an invitation from the White House to attend the president’s formal convention address from the Rose Garden on Thursday night. She disclosed the invite on the same day CNN reported that she has spread the false “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory that led to a shooting at a D.C. pizza restaurant and previously wrote that the 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville was an “inside job.”

The growing prominence of her views has alarmed both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) announced Tuesday that he and Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) will introduce a congressional resolution condemning QAnon.

“Our aim is a fully bipartisan congressional repudiation of this dangerous, anti-Semitic, conspiracy-mongering cult that the FBI says is radicalizing Americans to violence,” Malinowski tweeted.

Senior Republican officials, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), have condemned QAnon but declined to say whether they would eject Greene from the House Republican Conference if and when she is formally elected.

Lauren Boebert, the Republican nominee for a competitive House seat in Colorado, also tweeted Tuesday that she has been invited to attend Trump’s speech on Thursday. Boebert has signaled that she is open to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Separately, controversial past remarks disclosed Tuesday dogged another convention speaker who has been chosen to highlight the president’s record on abortion issues.

The 19th, a new news outlet focusing on gender and politics, unearthed recent tweets from Abby Johnson, a prominent opponent of abortion rights, that said she supports reviving household voting, which would allow only the head of a household to cast a vote in elections.

Calling her own views “anti-feminist,” Johnson said in her tweets from May as well as Tuesday night that the husband should get the “final say” in how the household votes in elections. Murtaugh told the 19th that “President Trump strongly supports the sacred principle of one person, one vote.”

Her recent tweets come as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Johnson’s speech went off as scheduled. She spent her moment in the spotlight decrying abortion practices and detailed her conversion from a Planned Parenthood employee to an antiabortion activist.

“See, for me, abortion’s real. I know what it sounds like. I know what abortion smells like. Did you know abortion even has a smell?” Johnson said during her convention remarks. “I’ve been the perpetrator, to these babies, to these women. I now support President Trump because he’s done more for the unborn than any other president.”