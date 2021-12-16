Thousands of members of the military are seeking exemptions or refusing the shots. But overall, the percentage of troops — particularly active duty members — who quickly got the shots exceeds the national average. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 72% of the U.S. population age 18 or older has gotten at least one shot. In Texas, about 70% of the population age 5 or older has been vaccinated, according to state data.