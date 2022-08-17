GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery.
A party official said the image was taken from the results of a Google search and that the image was immediately replaced once the mistake was detected.
“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Shannon Terry wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the use of the image.
“As chairman I take full responsibility for the error,” Terry added.
The image had been used in a 2020 article in Mother Jones accusing the GOP of racism.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democratic legislator from Huntsville, blasted the use of the image. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” Daniels wrote on Twitter.